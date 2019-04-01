Kennedy defends 'first-class' Brown after Old Firm melee

Celtic captain had an eventful afternoon as his side moved 13 points clear in the Premiership.

John Kennedy celebrates with the rest of the Celtic staff. SNS

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has defended Scott Brown after ugly scenes at the end of Sunday's Old Firm game.

Brown was confronted by Rangers defender Andy Halliday after the final whistle, before the left-back was shown a red card in the tunnel.

It came after Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for elbowing Brown, while winger Ryan Kent later lashed out at the Celtic midfielder.

Heated: Ryan Kent clashes with Scott Brown. SNS

The latter incident was missed by the referee, but on-loan Liverpool man Kent faces retrospective action.

Celtic moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership with a 2-1 win, a late goal by James Forrest securing the points after Kent had cancelled out Odsonne Edouard's opener.

After the game, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard claimed his players were provoked by Brown - a point refuted on Monday by Kennedy.

He said: "People are picking on Scott Brown, trying to make an issue, but Scott's behaviour was first-class, he conducted himself very well.

"In terms of how he conducts himself, there's no issue.

"The game finished in the corner [where the melee took place at the end], there was a tackle, the ball went out for a throw, the final whistle went, as always there was a celebration.

"It was a coming together and quickly resolved. There's no issue from our end."

