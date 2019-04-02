Chris Burke agrees to stay at Kilmarnock for another year

Winger netted his fifth goal of the season on Saturday in win over Hamilton Accies.

Chris Burke is having an impressive season. SNS

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke has signed on for another season with the Rugby Park club.

The 35-year-old scored his fifth goal of the season on Saturday in his 35th appearance as Killie beat Hamilton 5-0 to move third in the Premiership.

The former Scotland and Rangers player joined the Ayrshire side from Ross County in the summer of 2017.

