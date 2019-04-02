Morelos accepts Rangers punishment for Old Firm red card

Steven Gerrard reveals Colombian striker has accepted his club fine for the sending off.

Morelos was shown red by referee Bobby Madden. SNS

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed Alfredo Morelos has accepted his club fine for picking up a fifth red card of the season in Sunday's Old Firm derby against Celtic at Parkhead.

The Colombian saw red for an off-the-ball elbow on Hoops skipper Scott Brown in the Gers' 2-1 defeat and will now miss the next four games through suspension.

Morelos, who had one of his red cards rescinded, posted an apology on his Twitter account on Monday and Gerrard said on Tuesday morning: "He has shown remorse and accepted the punishment I have given him.

"We spoke to his representation as well and everyone is on the same page.

"Now it is just a decision for the club to decide where the fine goes to but Alfredo has accepted, shown remorse and apologised."

Gerrard added: "I think he made that public himself which is the right thing to do and we draw a line under it.

"Moving forward we hope Alfredo learns the hard way and we wait now for him to return to help us in the final push."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.