Ryan Kent charged by SFA for lashing out at Scott Brown

The Rangers winger has been handed a notice of complaint after Sunday's Old Firm clash.

Ryan Kent lashed out at Scott Brown. SNS

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been charged by the Scottish Football Association for lashing out at Scott Brown during Sunday's Old Firm clash.

The incident was missed by referee Bobby Madden, but Kent has now been handed a notice of complaint.

A fast-tracked disciplinary hearing will take place on Thursday.

Kent appeared to strike the Celtic captain as the teams prepared to restart following James Forrest's 85th-minute winner for the hosts.

The on-loan Liverpool man had earlier levelled for Rangers after Odsonne Edouard gave Celtic the lead.

In a bad-tempered clash, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for elbowing Brown in the first-half, while left-back Andy Halliday was shown a second yellow after the final whistle.

Morelos later apologised for his fifth red card of the season, which will leave him on the sidelines for the next four games.

