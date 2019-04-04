Gerrard: Ryan Kent clash with Scott Brown wasn't violent

Rangers manager defends winger ahead of disciplinary hearing later on Thursday.

Rangers manger Steven Gerrard has denied Ryan Kent's clash with Scott Brown was violent.

Kent lashed out at the Celtic captain during Sunday's Old Firm match and faces a disciplinary hearing later on Thursday.

Gerrard said he didn't believe the winger struck Brown in the face and said the pictures made it look worse than it was.

He said: "We don't think it was violent conduct and we don't think it was in the face.

"Ryan was just pushing him away to get him out of his face after being provoked.

"It's always easy in hindsight to look at pictures that look worse than they are."

