Kent loses bid to overturn ban as Gerrard accepts punishment

The Rangers winger and his manager were cited by the SFA for incidents on Sunday.

Kent lashed out at Brown. SNS

Ryan Kent has lost his challenge against a two-match ban for lashing out at Scott Brown.

And his manager Steven Gerrard has accepted a one-match ban, understood to be for comments made to referee Bobby Madden.

Rangers winger Kent clashed with the Celtic captain near the end of Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Kent was given the suspension by the SFA on Tuesday, but challenged the ruling.

His case was dismissed during a hearing at Hampden on Thursday.

Earlier, Steven Gerrard said the incident didn't amount to violent conduct.

Kent will now miss the visit to Motherwell on Sunday and his side's first game after the Premiership split.