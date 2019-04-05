SPFL reveals post-split Premiership fixture schedule

  • STV
Rangers and Celtic will meet in the final Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday, May 12.

Celtic are closing in on another Premiership title. SNS Group

The SPFL has published the Premiership fixture list for the final five rounds of the season.

The league splits after this weekend's games, however there can be no further movement between the top and bottom six.

Rangers will host Celtic in the final Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday, May 12.

Top Six fixtures

Saturday, April 20

Hearts v Rangers - 12pm

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen - 3pm

Sunday, April 21

Hibs v Celtic - 12.30pm

Saturday, April 27

Celtic v Kilmarnock - 12.30pm

Sunday, April 28

Hibs v Hearts - 12.15pm

Rangers v Aberdeen - 3pm

Saturday, May 4

Aberdeen v Celtic - 12.30pm

Hearts v Kilmarnock - 3pm

Sunday, May 5

Rangers v Hibs - 3.30pm

Friday, May 10

Aberdeen v Hearts - 7.45pm

Saturday, May 11

Kilmarnock v Hibs - 3pm

Sunday, May 12

Rangers v Celtic - 12pm

Sunday, May 19

Celtic v Hearts - 3pm

Hibs v Aberdeen - 3pm

Kilmarnock v Rangers - 12.30pm

Bottom Six fixtures

Saturday, April 20

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell - 3pm

Livingston v St Mirren - 3pm

St Johnstone v Dundee - 3pm

Saturday, April 27

Hamilton Academical v Livingston - 3pm

Motherwell v Dundee - 3pm

St Mirren v St Johnstone - 3pm

Saturday, May 4

Dundee v Hamilton Academical - 3pm

Motherwell v St Mirren - 3pm

St Johnstone v Livingston - 3pm

Saturday, May 11

Livingston v Dundee - 3pm

St Johnstone v Motherwell - 3pm

Monday, May 13

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical - 7.45pm

Saturday , May 18

Dundee v St Mirren - 12.30pm

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone - 12.30pm

Motherwell v Livingston - 12.30pm

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.