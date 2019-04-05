SPFL reveals post-split Premiership fixture schedule
Rangers and Celtic will meet in the final Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday, May 12.
The SPFL has published the Premiership fixture list for the final five rounds of the season.
The league splits after this weekend's games, however there can be no further movement between the top and bottom six.
Rangers will host Celtic in the final Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday, May 12.
Top Six fixtures
Saturday, April 20
Hearts v Rangers - 12pm
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen - 3pm
Sunday, April 21
Hibs v Celtic - 12.30pm
Saturday, April 27
Celtic v Kilmarnock - 12.30pm
Sunday, April 28
Hibs v Hearts - 12.15pm
Rangers v Aberdeen - 3pm
Saturday, May 4
Aberdeen v Celtic - 12.30pm
Hearts v Kilmarnock - 3pm
Sunday, May 5
Rangers v Hibs - 3.30pm
Friday, May 10
Aberdeen v Hearts - 7.45pm
Saturday, May 11
Kilmarnock v Hibs - 3pm
Sunday, May 12
Rangers v Celtic - 12pm
Sunday, May 19
Celtic v Hearts - 3pm
Hibs v Aberdeen - 3pm
Kilmarnock v Rangers - 12.30pm
Bottom Six fixtures
Saturday, April 20
Hamilton Academical v Motherwell - 3pm
Livingston v St Mirren - 3pm
St Johnstone v Dundee - 3pm
Saturday, April 27
Hamilton Academical v Livingston - 3pm
Motherwell v Dundee - 3pm
St Mirren v St Johnstone - 3pm
Saturday, May 4
Dundee v Hamilton Academical - 3pm
Motherwell v St Mirren - 3pm
St Johnstone v Livingston - 3pm
Saturday, May 11
Livingston v Dundee - 3pm
St Johnstone v Motherwell - 3pm
Monday, May 13
St Mirren v Hamilton Academical - 7.45pm
Saturday , May 18
Dundee v St Mirren - 12.30pm
Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone - 12.30pm
Motherwell v Livingston - 12.30pm