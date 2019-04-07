  • STV
Gerrard bemoans 'sad' Tavernier incident in Rangers win

Steven Gerrard hailed hat-trick hero Arfield's display as Rangers defeated Motherwell 3-0.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard called for action after captain James Tavernier was targeted with missiles during the Light Blues' 3-0 win at Mothwerwell.

Play was briefly halted during the first half as referee Nick Walsh retrieved a lighter hurled towards Tavernier as the Englishman prepared to take a throw-in.

Gerrard rued the "sad" incident and said something has to be done after a string of similar off-field flashpoints in recent weeks.

It came 24 hours after a coconut was launched onto the pitch during the Edinburgh derby, while Tavernier was confronted by an opposition fan at Easter Road earlier this year.

Gerrard said: "It's a sad thing to see but there is a lot of it going on in this league and there is a lot of other sad stuff going on in world football.

"It seems we are trying to send messages out as managers every time we speak to the media, which is a shame.

"It is dangerous for the players when objects are thrown onto the pitch so it needs to stop."

With Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos suspended, midfielder Arfield stepped forward into a more attacking role for Rangers and made his presence felt with his first hat-trick.

"You have to give Sean Dyche credit for that," continued Gerrard.

"I played against Scott many times when he played that narrow left-sided role for Burnley, he is very effective at it.

"He is a very clever individual out there on the pitch, he understands tactics and where to be in and out of possession.

"He played the role really well and got his rewards by being clinical in-front of goal."

Match-winner: Scott Arfield toasts his hat-trick.
Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson rued slack defending from his side which contributed to Rangers' three goals at Fir Park.

"We cost ourselves the game, it was three individual errors," said Robinson.

"We are playing out from the back but there is risk versus reward and our decision making was poor.

"But we're not going to rip everything up and start again, it is just educating the players on when to play and when not to play.

"We are a young, young squad, they are going to make mistakes but I'll take the blame for that and we'll continue trying to progress what we are doing."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.