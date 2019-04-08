Hat-trick hero Arfield hails generosity of team mate Defoe

The Rangers midfielder scored all three goals in Sunday's 3-0 win over Motherwell.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6023855787001-16-9-arfield-news.jpg" />

Scott Arfield says he was left stunned by the generosity of Jermain Defoe after the striker unselfishly set up his first career hat trick.

The Canadian international scored all three goals in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park that moved the Ibrox men eight points clear in second place.

And the 30-year-old has now praised the part Defoe played in the treble but says there is "no chance" the English hitman would have passed if he wasn't on a hat-trick.

He said: "I cannot believe he (Defoe) passed it to be honest, If I wasn't on two he is not passing that, not a chance no, but fair play to him.

"I don't think anybody in the stadium expected him to pass it, but he did, and I thank him for it."

Arfield, who joined Rangers from Burnley last year, says the hat-trick ball will take pride of place in his new house.

The midfielder continued: "I've just moved into a new house so that's gonna be pride and place hopefully, that will be in there, the kids can look at it and see their dad has done alright in one game."

Despite taking full three points for their second game in a row, and league leaders Celtic dropping two-points at home to Livingston, Rangers still find themselves eleven behind the champions after a poor run of form in March.

Arfield said: "March wasn't good enough as a month, we fell away quite quickly and I think the inconsistency has killed us.

"It's up to us to turn that screw and make people happy like we have done the last two games, now there is another five coming at us and we are looking after them."

