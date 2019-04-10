McCoist: Red cards putting clubs off Alfredo Morelos

Former Rangers manager believes the Colombian striker's value has dropped.

Alfredo Morelos was shown red against Celtic. SNS

Ally McCoist believes clubs chasing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be having second thoughts.

The Colombian has been shown the red card five times this season, and is currently serving a four-match ban after being sent off against Celtic.

Morelos was expected to be the subject of some hefty bids himself this summer after a campaign in which he's scored 29 goals.

But former Rangers manager McCoist believes the elbow thrown at Celtic captain Scott Brown last week will cool that interest.

"Clearly he has let himself down and the team down too with his disciplinary record," said McCoist, speaking at Ayr Racecourse as he promoted this weekend's Scottish Grand National.

"Getting sent off five times in one season just isn't good enough.

Ally McCoist has sympathy for current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. SNS Group

"This could be the player of the year we're talking about, though, so it's a dilemma.

"The number of goals he has scored this year has been great and some of his performances have been fantastic - but he clearly has a discipline problem. Steven [Gerrard] knows that.

"Watching his interview after the Celtic game, I could sympathise with him because I knew where he was. He has defended Morelos at times but felt he had overstepped the mark that day and I could not agree with him more.

"It's now time for Alfredo Morelos to take responsibility for his own actions. If he hasn't learned from his mistakes - particularly the one in the Old Firm game - then there is probably no chance for him.

"I'm very hopeful he has learned from it, but the fact of the matter is that there will be one or two clubs who will have been put off by his disciplinary record and his value will have dropped a little bit."

