Scott Bain: 'Everyone outside Celtic wants us to fail'

The goalkeeper was speaking ahead of Sunday's semi-final clash with Aberdeen.

Bain: Aiming for another final with Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has claimed that everyone outside the champions wants them to fail in their quest for a historic triple treble.

Bain was speaking ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Aberdeen that could take the league leaders one step closer to the unique achievement.

The 27-year-old former Dundee goalkeeper, who has been first choice for the Hoops since the turn of the year, has already played in one final this season and is now aiming for another one.

He said: "It's special what the team have done, I think everyone outside the club is wanting us to fail but the fans have grown to only know success and we just need to make sure that we keep going.

"No-one wants to be the one to fail, so that keeps us motivated and keeps us all going, it's a good position to be in.

"I think that with us winning everything in the last two-and-a-half years, obviously other teams are wanting a taste of that, but we need to make sure that we are on top of our game and don't let that happen."

Celtic beat Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden earlier this season in the League Cup final.

'When you think of the abuse players take it is a bit pathetic to think they can get a ban for raising their arms up and saying 'yes'.' Scott Bain.

But Bain is taking nothing for granted against the team who have finished in second place for four consecutive seasons.

He said: "Anytime a team can win a treble is special, it goes down in the history books, but I think for us we can't really get too far ahead or ourselves."

Bain was one of the players involved in a heated clash after last month's 2-1 victory over Rangers at Celtic Park.

But he believes it will be "pathetic" if captain Scott Brown is handed a ban over the incident.

He said: "Sometimes emotions can boil over in a game, I think there has been a lot made of Scott Brown and being cited for a ban for celebrating on the pitch.

"You have got to look at the bigger picture here, players can take abuse for the entire game from opposition fans and on social media so you have to be able to give and take a wee bit.

"If he wants to celebrate a big win on the pitch I think you have got to give him just to do that.

"When you think of the abuse players take it is a bit pathetic to think they can get a ban for raising their arms up and saying 'yes'. "

