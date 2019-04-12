Lennon accepts speculation over Celtic job 'inevitable'

Celtic boss insists he's just concentrating on securing silverware over the coming weeks.

Neil Lennon was putting his players through their paces this morning. SNS

Neil Lennon said he was just concentrating on a successful end to Celtic's season after a number of candidates were linked to the manager's job.

Lennon is on a deal until the end of the season after replacing Brendan Rodgers in February.

Several names, including ex-Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas and current Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, have been linked with the job in recent days.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, where Celtic will aim to take a step closer to a historic triple treble, Lennon said speculation was "inevitable".

He said: "You can't stop it, it's natural and it may be the club go down that road.

"They'll make the decision, it's their club, it's the fans' club and it's important for them they're happy with what they're doing.

"I'm just concentrating on the here and now and staying in the present until I'm told otherwise."

The former Celtic skipper hailed the Hoops' remarkable cup record over the past two-and-a-half seasons where they have yet to lose.

He said: "Fantastic consistency and mentality as well and I am just looking for more of the same come Sunday.

"It is more important for the players really. The know they are one game away from another final.

"They have handled these occasions pretty well over the last few seasons and obviously the cup record is spectacular.

"It is important we approach the game the right way. We know we are up against a very tough opponent."

