Joe Lewis 'baffled' by sectarian abuse aimed at McInnes

The goalkeeper called for action after the Aberdeen manager was targeted by supporters.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6026308597001-joe-lewis.jpg" />

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has said that "strong action" has to be taken after manager Derek McInnes was subjected to sectarian abuse during the Scottish Cup semi-final.

McInnes was sent to the stand for gesturing to supporters during his side's 3-0 defeat at Hampden and claimed he was reacting to being called a "sad orange b******" by opposition fans.

English goalkeeper Lewis said that the authorities had to act to stamp it out quickly but admitted he didn't have much confidence that effective moves would be made.

"It's baffling to somebody who hasn't been brought up with that sort of culture," he said.

"But it is a culture that's set in around here.

'It's baffling to somebody who hasn't been brought up with that sort of culture.' Joe Lewis

"It needs strong action to change that but you don't hold your breath for it."

The incident occurred during a miserable afternoon for Aberdeen, who had Dominic Ball and Lewis Ferguson sent off, while assistant boss Tony Docherty was also sent to the stand.

Celtic cruised to victory and Lewis said his side would have to out the game behind them and bounce back quickly as they aim to secure European football next season.

He said: "As disappointing as Sunday's game was, no one is going to give us a freebie, no one is going to say, 'poor lads, let's take our foot off the pedal'.

"The next game is huge and we are the ones that need to step up and make the difference and get rid of this disappointment as soon as we can and be as strong as we can and be real adults about it.

"Don't sulk. Come Saturday it is going to be another battle and we need to be ready for it.

"If you are not disappointed after a game like that it is not natural but you need to be adults and get on with it and that needs to start on Saturday."

