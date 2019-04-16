Kilmarnock cut Rangers ticket allocation for final game

The Rugby Park club will only make one stand available to away fans on May 19.

Kilmarnock are planning a celebration at Rugby Park. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have cut Rangers' ticket allocation for the upcoming Premiership match at Rugby Park as they plan a "celebration of all things Killie" in their anniversary year.

Fans of the Ibrox club are usually given the Chadwick and Moffat stands for matches between the sides and are given around 8,000 tickets.

But with Kilmarnock celebrating their 150th year, and in the hunt for a European place and a record points total, the decision has been taken to half the usual number of tickets for Rangers fans and house them in the Chadwick Stand with the Moffat stand available for home fans.

Billy Bowie said: "Kilmarnock FC is a family club and we want to make sure Rugby Park is an enjoyable and safe environment for people to enjoy watching football.

"As promised, we have worked with and listened to feedback from our leading supporters' groups in a real effort to encourage and inspire the next generation of Killie fans.

"After the game we're encouraging all Killie fans to stay in the stadium and watch one of the most memorable Killie teams in recent memory complete their traditional lap of honour complete with a few words from our manager Steve Clarke."

The match, which will be Kilmarnock's final game of the season, could be crucial in the battle to qualify for the Europa league.

Steve Clarke's side are currently level on points with Aberdeen and are in third-place thanks to a slightly better goal difference gong into the post-split fixtures.

