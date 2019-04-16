Ryan Christie to undergo surgery for facial fractures

The Celtic attacker was injured in a clash during Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

Christie was stretchered off at Hampden. SNS Group

Celtic have revealed that Ryan Christie sustained "multiple facial fractures" in his clash with Aberdeen's Dom Ball during Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Scotland international was injured in the first half of the match at Hampden when Ball was late challenging for a header and smashed his head into Christie's face.

The Celtic player was stretchered off and later taken to hospital, while Ball was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Christie had given an update on his injuries through Instagram on Monday, posting a photograph of his heavily bruised and swollen face but Celtic have now given further detail.

In a statement on the club website, a spokesperson said: "Celtic Football Club can confirm that Ryan Christie has suffered multiple facial fractures following the incident during Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

"Ryan is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday of this week.

"We are not able at this stage to give any specific indication on a timescale for his return to action but, of course, everyone at Celtic wishes Ryan all the best for his full recovery.

"Ryan would also like to thank everyone sincerely for the many wishes of support he has received."

Celtic won the semi-final 3-0 to keep alive their hopes of a third consecutive domestic treble.

