Scotland's Erin Cuthbert dreams of perfect Hampden send-off

The Chelsea attacker wants a big crowd to send the team off to the World Cup this summer.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6026748613001-erin-cuthbert.jpg" />

Scotland's Erin Cuthbert says it'll be a dream come true to play at the national stadium as Shelley Kerr's side get set for their final warm up game before the World Cup.

The Chelsea forward is hoping she'll get a taste of the famous Hampden roar when they take on Jamaica on May 25.

With Scotland heading into the World Cup for the first time, and having just beaten Brazil in a friendly, Cuthbert believes the team's form and profile could be quite a draw as they play at the national stadium for the first time sin seven years.

"It's been a crazy couple of months, if not year," she told STV.

"We're not getting too ahead of ourselves.

"We know we've got a very tough group at the World Cup but we've had some good results and we're feeling good coming into it.

"We've got a good group of players and we know what we can achieve so let's hope we can do it.

"I think it can generate a lot of publicity for sure, and it has come at a good time when we're playing Jamaica at the national stadium next month.

"Hopefully that's going to bring more people through the turnstiles and get as many people out as possible to come and support us for our send-off match."

The 20-year-old is crossing her fingers she'll be included in the side, having spent plenty time in the stands cheering on sides in dark blue.

"I've never had the opportunity to play at Hampden so I'm hoping I'm selected to get the opportunity to do that," she said. "It would be once in a lifetime.

"I've been to Hampden so many times. I was at the England game, the 2-2 game where Leigh Griffiths scored both free-kicks and the atmosphere was incredible.

"Hopefully we can generate that next month."

Cuthbert was speaking at the draw for the Women's Under-19s European Championship Finals. Hosts Scotland have been drawn to face Netherlands, Norway and France.

