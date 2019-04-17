  • STV
The worst football team in Scotland just won't give up

Fort William will finish the season on negative points but with a positive attitude.

By Iain Ramage

If there was a league table for persistence, Fort William Football Club would surely be top.

With two matches to go this season, the club has lost 30 of its 32 games.

It's lying bottom with minus-seven points (they were docked nine for fielding an ineligible player), but the gallant players - and fans - refuse to surrender.

Their home is Claggan Park, locally also known as The Fort. But as a fort, it has struggled to live up to the name.

Few football grounds in the world have seen more goals conceded in a season.

Fort William haven't won a league game all season.
The Highland League club has leaked goals like no other British club. It was 7-0 on Saturday against Fraserburgh.

Season lowlights include a 16-0 defeat away to Brora Rangers, a 10-0 home defeat to Fraserburgh and a 12-2 thumping at the hands of Cove Rangers.

In 18 games so far, the side has conceded 234 goals. On average, that's one every 12 minutes.

Only two points have been earned, against Clachnacuddin and Lossiemouth. But the passion and fight in the loyal players remains strong.

Fans haven't given up on the team.
Interim manager Russell MacMorran said: "These guys that are here are trying to better themselves. They're not really just playing because it's a game.

"They can get a game anywhere. They're playing because it's the standard of the Highland League."

There was an air of optimism in the wake of Saturday's game despite the scoreline.

The passion, blood, sweat, tears and dedication are all still there. The money, sadly, isn't and the club bosses know that they need a significant sponsor to survive.

Club chairman Peter Murphy told STV News: "No matter what level you're playing in football... it could be Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man United or this level... it's still always going to be about money.

"So, we're doing our damnedest here to try and fund the club to a level that we're going to be better than where we are.

"We're bottom of the league, we don't want to be there forever."

Highland League secretary Rod Houston, who was at Saturday's match, said: "At the moment the league has no appetite for the parlous state that Fort William finds itself in.

"I hope they survive. We need football on the west coast and that's quite important for us."

With ten double-digit defeats, Fort William are like an old boxer refusing to throw in the towel. The reward? Keeping the sport alive for future generations.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.