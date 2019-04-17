Motherwell, Hamilton announce new signings

Liam Polworth set to join the Steelmen while Markus Fjortoft agrees to terms with the Accies.

Liam Polworth: Will sign two-year deal in June (file pic). SNS

Motherwell have announced the signing of Inverness Caley Thistle midfielder Liam Polworth on a pre-contract agreement.

The former Scotland Under-21 international will sign a two year deal in June and follows Declan Gallagher in agreeing to move to Fir Park for the 2019/20 season.

"We're delighted Liam is joining us," Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said.

"We hope he will continue his creativity with us, having picked up the most assists in the Championship this season.

"He is a very talented boy and I still feel there are a lot of areas he will improve on with us.

"He will give us another option in the middle of the park and out wide, and arrives with plenty experience in the Scottish top flight."

Meanwhile Hamilton Accies have agreed a one year with 26-year-old defender Markus Fjortoft who will move from Southern United in New Zealand.

The 6ft 5 Norwegian, who is the son of Jon Age Fjortoft and was drafted to MLS, had been on trial in Hamilton over the last few weeks, and has impressed Brian Rice enough to secure a deal.

