Alex McLeish leaves Scotland job after 14 months in charge

The Scotland manager has been relieved of his duties by the Scottish FA board.

McLeish: Scotland manager has been relieved of his duties. SNS Group

Alex McLeish has been relieved of his duties as Scotland manager following a disappointing start to the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

The decision was announced by the Scottish FA after a lengthy board meeting on Thursday.

It brings his second stint as national team boss to an end just 14 months into a three-year contract.

A Scottish FA spokesperson said: "The Scottish FA can confirm that Alex McLeish will leave his role as Scotland national head coach with immediate effect.

"The decision was agreed collectively by the board at its scheduled meeting today and in consultation with Alex. His assistant coaches, Peter Grant, James McFadden and Stevie Woods, will also leave their roles."

Scotland topped a group featuring Albania and Israel to reach the Nations League play-offs, which offers qualification to Euro 2020, but a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in March could not be overlooked by the board.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to place on record my thanks to Alex and his backroom team for their efforts in leading the national team over the past 12 months, not least in topping our UEFA Nations League group and reaching the play-offs.

"The decision to part company was not an easy one, especially given Alex's status as a Scotland Hall of Fame member, earning 77 international caps, having played in three World Cups and taken charge of the national team for two spells.

"It was only taken after full consideration by the board and after an honest and respectful conversation between myself and Alex earlier in the week.

"Ultimately, the performances and results as a whole in the past year - and, in particular, the manner of the defeat in Kazakhstan - did not indicate the progress expected with a squad we believe to be capable of achieving more.

"With that in mind, it was agreed that we would seek to recruit a new management team to take us forward for the remainder of European qualifying campaign.

"At this point I would like to pay tribute to Alex for the good grace with which he has accepted the decision and for remaining unstinting in his support of the team for the remainder of the campaign. It befits his status as a Scotland legend and Hall of Fame inductee."

McLeish said: "I am grateful for the opportunity to have managed my country for a second time and leave knowing that I gave my all in the pursuit of success.

"I am proud that together we finished top of our UEFA Nations League group and qualified for the UEFA Euro 2020 play-offs, which gives us a real opportunity to reach a major tournament for the first time in over 20 years.

"I am also pleased to have given many younger players a first taste of international football that will stand them - and the country - in good stead for the future.

"Finally, I would like to thank the Scotland fans for their unwavering support of the team and look forward to taking my place among them in the future."

In his first spell as manager, McLeish took Scotland to the brink of reaching a major finals, but the defeat to Kazakhstan is widely regarded as the worst result in the team's history.

It was followed by a 2-0 win in San Marino that did little to quell discontent from fans.

McLeish was appointed as successor to Gordon Strachan with the target of ensuring qualification for Euro 2020 and the national team being in the competition when Hampden hosts games in the major finals.

While the manager did succeed in the Nations League and secured a play-off place for the Euros, his record overall was unimpressive.

Scotland played 12 games under McLeish, winning five and losing seven.

The Scottish FA will now look to appoint a permanent successor with the next qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium scheduled for June.

Maxwell said: "We firmly believe we have the potential to recover from the opening group defeat and unlock the potential of this exciting squad of players for the remainder of the campaign, safe in the knowledge we also have the play-offs as an additional route to UEFA Euro 2020.

"With Hampden Park one of the host city venues for the 60th anniversary of the European Championships, we are determined to ensure our supporters can watch the national team participate in UEFA Euro 2020.

"Alex, Peter, James and Stevie leave with our best wishes for continued success in the future."

