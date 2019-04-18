  • STV
Ecksit: McLeish's dozen games in second Scotland spell

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

A 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan left the Scots with an uphill battle in Euro 2020 qualifying.

End of an era: McLeish has left his position.
End of an era: McLeish has left his position. SNS

Scotland and Alex McLeish have parted company for a second time after only 12 games in the national team hot-seat.

The writing was on the wall after a 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in the first game of Euro 2020 qualifying that realistically killed off Scotland's hopes of progression from a group including Russia and Belgium.

However, reaching the Nations League play-offs means Scotland have a genuinely decent chance of being at the party next summer.

Whatever happens next, Big Eck won't be running the show, and here we take a look back at his dozen games in charge.

Friendly: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

McLeish suffered a 1-0 defeat to Central American side Costa Rica in his first game back after returning to the Scotland dugout.

The Scots, naming four debutants in their starting 11, were punished for a sluggish start when Marco Urena struck after 14 minutes at Hampden.

Friendly: Hungary 0-1 Scotland

Phillips: West Brom winger scored only goal of the game in Hungary.
Phillips: West Brom winger scored only goal of the game in Hungary. SNS Group

It was a better result in game number two when McLeish took an experimental squad to Hungary for a friendly match.

West Brom winger Matt Phillips, filling in as a striker for the night, scored the only goal of the game as the new manager secured his first win.

Friendly: Peru 2-0 Scotland

Despite failing to qualify for the World Cup, the SFA came under fire for organising a pre-season tour of South America.

In their first game, against Russia-bound Peru, the Scotland team had a combined number of only 59 caps between them as their opponents, who ran out 2-0 winners in front of a boisterous crowd, boasted more than 500.

Friendly: Mexico 1-0 Scotland

In the second game of their tour, the Scots took on another experienced side who were preparing for the World Cup in Russia.

McLeish's young team put on a respectable showing against the highly-rated Mexican side, losing by a single goal

Friendly: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

Hazard: Chelsea star scored as Belgians bossed game.
Hazard: Chelsea star scored as Belgians bossed game. SNS

It was back to Hampden for the former Rangers and Hibs manager's fifth game as they took on World Cup semi-finalists Belgium.

Scotland were no match for the Belgian superstars on the night with Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea's Eden Hazard both among the goals in an easy 4-0 win.

Nations League: Scotland 2-0 Albania

Things then started to look up for McLeish after a routine victory over Albania in their Nations League opener at Hampden.

Hearts forward Steven Naismith secured the 2-0 win after an own goal.

Nations League: Israel 2-1 Scotland

It wouldn't be long before the Tartan Army would taste defeat again after travelling to Israel for their second Nations League game.

Scotland were ahead at half-time through a Charlie Mulgrew penalty, but the hosts levelled early in the second half before a late own goal by Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

Friendly: Scotland 1-3 Portugal

Ronaldo: Superstar was no-show for Hampden friendly.
Ronaldo: Superstar was no-show for Hampden friendly. SNS Group

In October 2018 Scotland booked a Hampden friendly against European Champions Portugal, likely in the hope that they would bring superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Glasgow.

However, the Tartan Army would have been thankful there was no Ronaldo in the Portugal squad for the game after the visitors won easily.

Nations League: Albania 0-4 Scotland

Celtic star James Forrest scored two as Scotland ran out 4-0 winners after a dominant away performance in what turned out to be McLeish's biggest win during his second spell as Scotland boss.

A Ryan Fraser opener and Steven Fletcher penalty gave the Scots a 2-0 lead at half-time before Forrest's second-half double.

Nations League: Scotland 3-2 Israel 

Forrest: Hat-trick hero secured play-off place.
Forrest: Hat-trick hero secured play-off place. SNS

It was the James Forrest show yet again as a Euro 2020 play-off place was secured thanks to a superb hat-trick by the winger at Hampden.

Former Celtic player Beram Kayal gave Israel the lead in the seventh minute before Forrest took over with a double before the break and another on the hour mark.

The win leaves Scotland only two games away from a potential place at next summer's European Championship.

Euro 2020 Qualifier: Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland

Embarrassing: Kazakhstan ran out 3-0 winners.
Embarrassing: Kazakhstan ran out 3-0 winners. SNS Group

The undoubted lowest point of McLeish's reign came away to Kazakhstan in their opening group game of Euro 2020 qualifying.

The defeat, which left Scotland facing an uphill task in a group that also contains Russia and Belgium, was widely seen as one of the worst in living memory.

Euro 2020 Qualifier: San Marino 0-2 Scotland

In what would become his last game in charge of the national team he seen his side scrape a win against lowly San Marino at Hampden.

The lowest-ranked side in football, with a population less than the capacity of Hampden Park, frustrated the Scots for the best part of an hour before a Johnny Russell strike 15 minutes before the end doubled their lead and secured a win that was greeted by boos from the travelling Tartan Army.

The disappointing performance was seen by many as the final straw for McLeish, and they were proved right when he left the role on Thursday.

