Celtic and Hearts get 50-50 split of cup final tickets

The sides meet in the showpiece match at Hampden on May 25.

Hearts and Celtic will meet in the Scottish Cup final. SNS Group

Celtic and Hearts have been given an equal allocation of tickets for the Scottish Cup final.

The teams meet at Hampden for the final match of the domestic season on May 25 with Neil Lennon's side hoping to complete a triple treble.

Craig Levein is hoping to finish Hearts' season with silverware and both sides will be well backed at the national stadium.

The Scottish FA has confirmed the ticketing details for the match, with Celtic and Hearts both given 20,220 tickets.

Tickets are priced between £15 and £35, with concessions costing between £8 and £20.

