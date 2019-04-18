Scott Brown's disciplinary hearing moved forward six days

The Celtic midfielder faces a potential two-match suspension if a charge is proved.

Celtic: Captain Scott Brown. SNS Group

Celtic captain Scott Brown has had his Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing moved forward six days.

The midfielder faces a potential two-match suspension if a charge over his post-match celebration against Rangers is proved.

And the new date means he could be banned for games against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, rather than against Aberdeen and Rangers.

Brown's fate will now be decided on April 26, the SFA has confirmed.

Brown was accused of breaching a rule which states players, coaches and officials should "act in the best interests of association football".

Rule 77 also references "improper" behaviour and using "threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour" and carries a minimum two-match suspension for players.

Players and staff, as well as stewards, were involved in a melee after Rangers left-back Andy Halliday remonstrated with Brown over his celebrations following his team's 2-1 win at Celtic Park on March 31.

The 33-year-old raised both arms aloft in the direction of the away supporters.

Mobile phone footage also showed the midfielder making a gesture with his arm while looking behind him after moving along the main stand touchline past Celtic supporters.

Both clubs face a hearing over the ensuing confrontation on the original May 2 date.

