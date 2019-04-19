Steve Clarke: It's my ambition to manage Scotland

Kilmarnock boss says he's fully focused on a strong finish to the season at Rugby Park.

Steve Clarke has admitted it's his ambition to become manager of Scotland "at some stage".

The Kilmarnock manager is among the favourites to replace Alex McLeish, who left the role on Thursday.

When asked if he was interested in the job, Clarke said: "Yes, at some stage. Whether it's now or not is a matter for you guys to speculate.

"I'm fully focused on finishing the season well at Kilmarnock.

"I don't speculate, there is no point in doing that. I know how football works. I am fully focused on this job here."

Clarke, however, said he wasn't expecting to be approached by the Scottish FA.

He said: "It wasn't that long since the Scotland job was last available - they didn't speak to me then so why would they speak to me now."