Derek McInnes charged by SFA after semi-final dismissal

Aberdeen manager was sent to the stand during the Scottish Cup defeat against Celtic.

Derek McInnes: Was sent to the stand during the semi-final. SNS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has been charged by the Scottish FA after being sent to the stand during last week's game against Celtic.

His assistant, Tony Docherty, was also dismissed during the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat and has accepted a one-match ban.

McInnes was ordered from the Hampden dugout for making a gesture at Celtic fans.

After the match, he claimed he was responding to sectarian abuse being directed towards him.

He has until Thursday to respond to the notice of complaint.

As well as losing McInnes and Docherty from the touchline, Aberdeen finished the match with nine players after Dominic Ball and Lewis Ferguson saw red.