Gerrard cools talk of Rangers dominating Scottish football

Rangers manager questioned after chairman Dave King said domination was 'within reach'

Steven Gerrard is at the end of his first season at Rangers. SNS

Steven Gerrard feels it would not be wise for him to make any predictions about Rangers' chances of dominating Scottish football.

Ibrox chairman Dave King this week stated that they were "now within tangible reach of Rangers becoming the dominant force in Scottish football again".

When asked whether King's opinion matches his own analysis, Rangers manager Gerrard said: "In terms of the statement, he is obviously well within his rights to say what he believes and what his opinion is.

"In terms of tangible Scottish dominance, for me I don't think it's sensible for me to make any predictions.

"For me the challenge is for me to have this squad and this team ready to compete for what's available next season.

"I don't have to really look further than that.

"We want to finish this season as strongly as we can and then get ourselves best prepared to have another go next year to win the next trophy that's available, and that's the League Cup."