Lennon: Next Scotland manager should be Scottish

Celtic manager has no interest in replacing Alex McLeish in the Scotland hot seat.

Neil Lennon: Focused on securing the title. SNS

Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes the next Scotland manager should be Scottish as he ruled himself out the running.

The Scottish FA is on the hunt for a new national team boss after Alex McLeish departed on Thursday.

Asked if international management was something that would interest him, the Northern Irishman said: "No. I like the day-to-day stuff.

"The Scotland job should be - whether you think this is antiquated or not - (for) a Scotland man and there is plenty of good candidates in line for the job.

"The decision to remove Alex was premature and seemed to be based on one result (3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan) which is scandalous from my point of view.

"There are a lot of good candidates out there and it is a prime job still."

Lennon said his future at Celtic is unlikely to be decided until the Premiership title is wrapped up - which could happen this weekend if they beat Hibs and Rangers drop points to Hearts.

But he expects a tough test during Sunday's visit to his former club, who are yet to taste defeat in the league under new manager Paul Heckingbottom.

He said: "Hibs are in great form, I'm delighted for the Hibs public, but we're coming knowing what our motivation and incentives are, looking to win well, coming off the back of a very convincing semi-final performance last week.

"Paul [Heckingbottom] has been tremendous."

Lennon also responded to Rangers chairman Dave King's claims that the Ibrox club are close to becoming the "dominant force" in Scottish football.

He said: "It's not for me to say, other people can give their opinion.

"I can only speak on behalf of Celtic and since 2000 our record domestically has been pretty good - good recruitment, good people, class board who keep their powder dry.

"We don't talk ourselves up, we just try and maintain the standards we've set over the last 20 years."

