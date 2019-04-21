Motherwell's Jake Hastie to sign for Rangers this week

The young attacker will play at Ibrox next season after agreeing a pre-contract deal.

Ibrox will be Hastie's home next season. SNS Group

Rangers will this week sign Jake Hastie on a pre-contract agreement, STV has learned.

The Motherwell attacker, who is out of contract in the summer, will pen a three-year deal, with the Ibrox club having the option of a further year.

The 20-year old, who had loan spells at Airdrieonians and Alloa, also attracted interest from English Championship clubs but he'll join Rangers this summer.

Motherwell will be due training compensation, having brought the player through the Lanarkshire club's youth system.

Hastie made his first team debut against Celtic in 2016 but had to wait until this year to become a regular fixture in the Fir Park side.

He has made 12 Premiership appearances since the turn of the year and scored six goals. His performances during February saw him pick up the league's Player of the Month award.