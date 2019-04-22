Hibs tie-up David Gray and Darren McGregor with new deals 

The Easter Road club have extended the contracts of both defenders until 2023.

Hibs have announced that club captain David Gray and Darren McGregor have signed four-year contract extensions.

Both of players have now committed their futures to the Edinburgh club until 2023.

Full-back Gray, 30, has been at Easter Road since 2014 and famously scored the winning goal in Hibs' historic 2016 Scottish Cup win.

He told the club's official website: "It's been a fantastic five years since I've been at the club and I've enjoyed every minute of it.

"The hunger to play football is driving me on and hopefully that will carry me through another four years."

"Walking through that door four years ago was a dream come true," said defender McGregor, who is 33 and a boyhood Hibs fan.

"When I was 24 and folding jeans for a living, if you'd told me at 30 I'd be playing for Hibs, winning the Scottish Cup and having such a big influence in the team I'd have shaken my head in disbelief. If you work hard, the sky is the limit."

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom highlighted the importance of retaining two senior figures at the club.

He said: "I'm really pleased that we've been able to agree new contracts with Darren and David but, in reality, it was a quick conversation on both sides.

"We're fortunate to have two experienced players of real quality and I have spoken repeatedly about their qualities as leaders and role models within our dressing room.

He added: "From their perspective, this club clearly means the world to them and it can only be a good thing that they will continue to help shape it over the next four years."

