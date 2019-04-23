Kilmarnock appeal Broadfoot and McKenzie red cards

Steve Clarke described Steven McLean's refereeing as the worst he had ever seen.

Kilmarnock had three men sent off. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have appealed against two of the three red cards shown to their players during their defeat against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Ayrshire club are seeking to overturn the decisions to dismiss Kirk Broadfoot and Rory McKenzie. Stuart Findlay was also sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

Broadfoot saw red for serious foul play after a challenge on Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis, while McKenzie was dismissed for violent conduct after an off-the-ball incident.

Both cases will be heard at a fast-track tribunal on Thursday.

After the match, which Aberdeen won 1-0, Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke said referee Steven McLean had officiated "the worst refereeing performance I've ever seen in my career".

He could face action after saying McLean was unable to fairly referee Kilmarnock matches because of his father's past as a player at Rugby Park.

"Since I've been here, he's always seemed to struggle with Kilmarnock games," he said.

"Maybe, or definitely, that's because his father was a player here for so many years. Whether he feels the pressure of that, it seems to affect his performance.

"I have mentioned privately that maybe Steven shouldn't referee Kilmarnock games just to take that burden, that extra pressure, off him. Now I'm saying it publicly.

"I think it would be better for Steven as a referee and for Kilmarnock as club."