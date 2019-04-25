Kilmarnock lose Broadfoot appeal as McKenzie cleared to play

Rugby Park side contested two of the three red cards they were shown against Aberdeen.

Rory McKenzie is shown red by referee Steven McLean. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have lost their appeal against a red card shown to Kirk Broadfoot at the weekend, but overturned one shown to Rory McKenzie.

The Rugby Park side finished their 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday with eight players, after Stuart Findlay was also sent off.

Broadfoot's dismissal was upheld by a disciplinary panel on Thursday, while McKenzie's red was downgraded to a yellow.

In a statement, Kilmarnock said: "Fast-track tribunal hearings were held over the red cards shown to Kirk Broadfoot and Rory McKenzie during Saturday's post-split clash with Aberdeen at Rugby Park.

"The club can confirm Rory McKenzie's sending off for violent conduct has been reduced to a caution for unsporting behaviour and the player is now available for this weekend's game at Celtic Park.

"However, the panel upheld the referee's decision to show a red card to Kirk Broadfoot for serious foul play and the defender is now banned for our next three Premiership matches."

After the match, Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke said referee Steven McLean had officiated "the worst refereeing performance I've ever seen in my career".

He could face action after saying McLean was unable to fairly referee Kilmarnock matches because of his father's past as a player at Rugby Park.

"Since I've been here, he's always seemed to struggle with Kilmarnock games," he said.

"Maybe, or definitely, that's because his father was a player here for so many years. Whether he feels the pressure of that, it seems to affect his performance.

"I have mentioned privately that maybe Steven shouldn't referee Kilmarnock games just to take that burden, that extra pressure, off him. Now I'm saying it publicly.

"I think it would be better for Steven as a referee and for Kilmarnock as club."