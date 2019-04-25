Lennon: Celtic should retire no 5 shirt in McNeill tribute

Celtic manager says club 'are in mourning' after death of 1967 European Cup-winning captain.

Neil Lennon and Billy McNeill with the European Cup. SNS

Neil Lennon has called on Celtic to retire the number 5 shirt in tribute to Lisbon Lions legend Billy McNeill.

The 1967 European Cup-winning captain died at the age of 79 earlier this week.

Lennon believes retiring his famous shirt number - currently worn by Jozo Simunovic - would be a fitting tribute.

Celtic boss Lennon said: "We are a club in mourning. On behalf of the players and staff, our thoughts go out to Liz (wife) and the family.

"Liz was just a rock for Billy over his whole life and the family gave him tremendous comfort, love, and care through his debilitating illness.

"He was the one, he was Celtic. We have lost him and it is a huge loss to the club.

"He was a leader of a great team and a leader of great men. I can't put into words how big a loss he is to this club."

Lennon also said striker Leigh Griffiths, who has been missing through personal problems, could return action before the end of the season.

Celtic could clinch the title this weekend if they avoid defeat to Kilmarnock on Saturday and Rangers drop points to Aberdeen on Sunday.