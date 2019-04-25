  • STV
  • MySTV

Hibs star urges players to walk off after racist abuse

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Marvin Bartley speaks to STV about 'massively disappointing' rise in racist incidents.

Hibs player Marvin Bartley has said it is "massively disappointing" to see racism rearing its head again in 2019.

The English midfielder was allegedly racially abused during the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle earlier this month, leading to the arrests of two men.

A number of other similar incidents have been reported at football matches in the UK and overseas in recent times.

Speaking to STV News, the 32-year-old said any player who has racist abuse directed at them from the stands should walk off and force the authorities to take action.

He said: "It is massively disappointing. It's 2019 and the problem seems to be rearing its head again, which is obviously extremely unfortunate.

"I have only had a couple (of personal experiences of racism in football), not that that's a good thing as it is still a couple too many for me.

"I definitely think players should walk off if they are racially abused from the stands.

Bartley: Experienced racism throughout his life.
Bartley: Experienced racism throughout his life. SNS

"I think it has got to the point where you have to do that, because then it stops the game and the FA or the SFA will have a problem with it because the game then isn't completed.

"I think they will then come down tougher on teams and the people that are doing it.

"It's not something I have noticed a lot of in Scotland, people have been great with me since I have been here.

"You get the banter from opposition fans but nothing racial other than the two incidents I have spoken about.

"But the support I have had has been second to none and I thank the people of Scotland, and the people who support teams from all over the world, who have messaged me - it means a lot."

For Bartley, it is not only a football problem but a societal one that the Reading-born player has experienced throughout his whole life.

He said: "Unfortunately I have also experienced it a couple of times away from football as well, not in Scotland though, it was actually back where I am from.

Bartley: Signed for Hibs in 2015.
Bartley: Signed for Hibs in 2015. SNS Group

"It's a weird one because when people find out what you do for a living, all of a sudden their attitude towards you changes.

"That, for me, that shows it is probably a stereotypical thing rather than a personal thing.

"Maybe someone has had a problem with a black guy previously and they think I am going to be exactly the same, which is also disappointing, but it is definitely not a Scottish thing as away from football I have had it more in England than I have in Scotland."

Bartley, who has spent four years in Edinburgh after signing from Leyton Orient in 2015, has deleted his social media accounts due to a constant onslaught from anonymous trolls.

And he is now calling for companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to take stronger action in stamping it out.

He said: "As footballers now, people can get to us a lot easier, through social media someone at the other end of the world could message me and be abusive and then suddenly disappear.

"Ten or 15 years ago you couldn't really get to a footballer, you would have to shout it from the terraces or see them on the street, but now with social media it's so easy for anyone to do.

"And that is why I have taken a step back from social media.

"I think as companies Twitter, Facebook and Instagram need to do something about it and it needs to be a lot easier to trace where these people actually are."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.