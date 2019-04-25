Wilmots, Eriksson and Grant interested in Scotland job

Foreign coaches have thrown their hats in the ring as SFA steps up search for McLeish successor.

Interested: Former Belgian coach Marc Wilmots. SNS

Former Belgium manager Marc Wilmots, ex England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson and Avram Grant are amongst a number of high profile managers who have expressed an interest in the Scotland job, STV has learned.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is leading the search for a new national team boss following the sacking of Alex McLeish last week.

It's understood the governing body has received in excess of 40 applications for the post.

We can reveal that former Belgium manager Marc Wilmots has applied for the job.

Wlimots, who scored against Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden in 2001, was in charge of the Belgium national team for 4 years, guiding them to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup .

He was sacked in 2016 following their quarter-final defeat to Wales at the Euros. The 50-year-old has been out of work since leaving his Ivory Coast post by mutual consent in 2017.

Sven-Goran Eriksson was appointed as England's first foreign manager in 2001. It's understood the 71 year-old's name has been put forward to the SFA.

On Thursday Eriksson told talkSPORT: ''Scotland is a huge football country. Would I speak to them? Why not. It would be rude not to speak.

"The passport says I'm of a certain age, but I don't feel like it. There are a lot of people my age going strong Roy [Hodgson] is an example.''

Eriksson took England to the quarter finals of the 2002 World Cup. The Swede has an extensive CV - having managed across the globe for international and club teams.

In his most recent role, he lasted just 4 months as manager of Philippines.

STV News has learned that former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has also thrown his hat in the ring.

Grant's most high profile role was at Stamford Bridge, where he replaced Jose Mourinho as manager in 2007.

His assistants included the current Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke.

Clarke himself is seen as an another contender for the Scotland job. The Killie boss had support within the SFA boardroom before the appointment of Alex McLeish last year.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has stated he would - at some point in his career - like to be manager of the national team.

McInnes, Clarke, David Moyes and Jack Ross are in contention to feature on the SFA's shortlist of candidates to succeed Alex McLeish. With Scotland under 21 coach Scott Gemmill understood to be keen on the post.

Former Croatia manager Slaven Bilic also wants to be considered for the job. His CV has also landed on Mount Florida.

A potential role for Darren Fletcher within the new management team has also been discussed at boardroom level.

The former Scotland captain is out of contract in the summer. It's been claimed the 35-year-old is under consideration for a role at Manchester United.

With Scotland's next Euro qualifier taking place in early June, the SFA are keen to get their man in soon, possibly within the next fortnight, but they will also consider appointing an interim manager.

