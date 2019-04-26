Hearts and Aberdeen fined £500 after players clash

A number of players were involved in an on-field melee during the Tynecastle match.

Players from both teams clashes on the field. SNS

Hearts and Aberdeen have each been fined £500 after an on-field confrontation between their players.

A number of players clashed after a tackle by Aberdeen defender Dominic Ball on Hearts midfielder Sean Clare.

Four players were shown yellow cards following the melee in Hearts' 2-1 Premiership win last month.

Both clubs were handed the Scottish FA fine on Thursday.

