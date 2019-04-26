Gerrard: Aberdeen try harder against Rangers than other teams

Rangers manager said Dons 'raise' their game when they take on his side.

Steven Gerrard took a swipe at Derek McInnes' team. SNS

Steven Gerrard has accused Aberdeen of trying harder against Rangers than other teams.

The Dons have beaten the Light Blues on each of their three visits to Glasgow this season.

They will meet again at Ibrox on Premiership duty this weekend.

Rangers manager Gerrard said: "Aberdeen play different against Rangers. That's what I've noticed. They certainly raise their game. It seems as if Rangers is their biggest game of the season.

"We're fully expecting a very tough game, so we'll have to be at it.

"Do they try harder against Rangers? That's the way it looks on the eye. We watched them last week against Celtic and they never laid a finger on Celtic in the semi-final.

"They obviously come to play against Rangers and bring their A game. They're very physical and they definitely lift their game against Rangers, that's for sure.

"I'm not saying they don't raise their game against Celtic but they have found their form definitely against Rangers.

"And having watched them against Celtic a few weeks ago it wasn't the performance you expect from Aberdeen if you look at their performances against Rangers."

Tribute to Billy McNeill

Gerrard also added his name to the list of those paying tributes to Billy McNeill, following the death of Celtic's European Cup-winning captain earlier this week.

He said: "Yeah it's obviously very sad news. He was a big icon and a legend of the game.

"It was good that John Greig went over to Celtic Park and paid his respects to represent us as a club.

"I'd like to pay my respects as well."