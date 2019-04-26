Motherwell's Carson back in training after DVT recovery

The goalkeeper is back on the training pitch after recovering from deep vein thrombosis.

Carson: Developed a blood clot in November. SNS

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson could be back in the fold before the end of the season after recovering from deep vein thrombosis.

The Northern Ireland international is back on the training pitch and doing some work with goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe for the first time this week since developing a blood clot in November.

Medication meant Carson had to avoid contact for months but the 31-year-old is eager to get back into action.

Ahead of Saturday's visit of Dundee, manager Stephen Robinson said: "Trevor wants to play. He thinks he should play after one day's training.

"We are delighted for Trevor. He has been through a tough, tough time but he is looking good, he is looking fit and strong.

"He can't do his proper goalkeeping stuff yet, he is able to do his fitness stuff and certain aspects with Craig.

"He will be another couple of weeks. We might see him before the end of the season. We might see him on the bench at least."

Robinson added: "Trevor was on the crest of a wave. He was Northern Ireland's number one goalkeeper, he was playing very, very well and suddenly that was taken away from him.

"I think he values what he has now, his enthusiasm has been great around the place."

Robinson is continuing to make progress in building his squad for next season, with another new signing on the cards following pre-contract deals for Liam Polworth and Declan Gallagher.

And the Motherwell boss is optimistic about re-signing players who are nearing the end of their contracts, a group which contains the likes of Elliott Frear, Alex Gorrin and Chris Cadden.

"We are getting closer to a few," he said.

"We have signed another player which we will announce next week when their season finishes.

"So we are making progress. We have offered six contracts. Contrary to what some people say, only one player has been offered less money than he has been on this season, based on appearances. Everyone else has been offered the same or more."

Robinson had already resigned himself to losing Jake Hastie and he believes the 20-year-old winger has secured his future amid expectations he will join Rangers.

"Jake won't sign for me," Robinson said. "I believe Jake has signed for another club, it's not for me to announce that."