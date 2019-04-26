Premiership winners to bank nearly £3.5m prize money
The SPFL has revealed there will be a £25m prize pot split between the 42 clubs.
League leaders Celtic are set to bank nearly £3.5m in prize money if they clinch this season's Premiership.
The SPFL have revealed a prize pot of £25m to be split between the 42 clubs for the 2018/19 season.
The £3.35m received by this year's winner's will be an increase of £200,000 on the total awarded to Celtic for last season.
Second place in the Premiership, currently held by Rangers, will be awarded £2.4m- £120,000 more than Aberdeen got for finishing runner-up to Celtic in 2017/18.
Third place will earn just over £2m and fourth place will be awarded £1.8m.
League prize money is paid in addition to parachute payments, UEFA solidarity, League Cup prize and TV money, Challenge Cup prize and travel money, and clubs' match accounts from cup games at neutral venues.
Season 2018/19 will see record amounts of League Cup prize and TV money (£2,110,000), Challenge Cup prize money (£428,990) and parachute payments paid to clubs.
Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: "This season's fee payments demonstrate the continued growth of the game in Scotland and reflect the huge strides that have been made by the SPFL and its member clubs alike.
"The SPFL remains committed to growing our game in the financial interests of all 42 member clubs. Our recently announced long-term broadcast contracts put the SPFL in a strong and confident position for the future."
The £25m league prize money is distributed according to the percentages set out below and is based on overall league standing at the end of the season.
Premiership
1st - £3,350,000
2nd - £2,400,000
3rd - £2,062,500
4th - £1,812,500
5th - £1,687,500
6th - £1,562,500
7th - £1,437,500
8th - £1,375,000
9th - £1,312,500
10th - £1,250,000
11th - £1,187,500
12th - £1,125,000
Championship
1st - £562,500
2nd - £475,000
3rd - £400,000
4th - £325,000
5th - £250,000
6th - £225,000
7th - £212,500
8th - £200,000
9th - £187,500
10th - £175,000
League 1
1st - £125,000
2nd - £107,500
3rd - £87,500
4th - £85,000
5th - £82,500
6th - £80,000
7th - £77,500
8th - £75,000
9th - £72,500
10th - £70,000
League 2
1st - £67,500
2nd - £65,000
3rd - £62,500
4th - £60,000
5th - £57,500
6th - £55,000
7th - £52,500
8th - £50,000
9th - £47,500
10th - £45,000