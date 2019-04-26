Premiership winners to bank nearly £3.5m prize money 

The SPFL has revealed there will be a £25m prize pot split between the 42 clubs.

Premiership: This season's winners will bank £3.35m SNS Group

League leaders Celtic are set to bank nearly £3.5m in prize money if they clinch this season's Premiership.

The £3.35m received by this year's winner's will be an increase of £200,000 on the total awarded to Celtic for last season.

Second place in the Premiership, currently held by Rangers, will be awarded £2.4m- £120,000 more than Aberdeen got for finishing runner-up to Celtic in 2017/18.

Third place will earn just over £2m and fourth place will be awarded £1.8m.

League prize money is paid in addition to parachute payments, UEFA solidarity, League Cup prize and TV money, Challenge Cup prize and travel money, and clubs' match accounts from cup games at neutral venues.

Season 2018/19 will see record amounts of League Cup prize and TV money (£2,110,000), Challenge Cup prize money (£428,990) and parachute payments paid to clubs.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: "This season's fee payments demonstrate the continued growth of the game in Scotland and reflect the huge strides that have been made by the SPFL and its member clubs alike.

"The SPFL remains committed to growing our game in the financial interests of all 42 member clubs. Our recently announced long-term broadcast contracts put the SPFL in a strong and confident position for the future."

The £25m league prize money is distributed according to the percentages set out below and is based on overall league standing at the end of the season.

Premiership

1st - £3,350,000

2nd - £2,400,000

3rd - £2,062,500

4th - £1,812,500

5th - £1,687,500

6th - £1,562,500

7th - £1,437,500

8th - £1,375,000

9th - £1,312,500

10th - £1,250,000

11th - £1,187,500

12th - £1,125,000

Championship

1st - £562,500

2nd - £475,000

3rd - £400,000

4th - £325,000

5th - £250,000

6th - £225,000

7th - £212,500

8th - £200,000

9th - £187,500

10th - £175,000

League 1

1st - £125,000

2nd - £107,500

3rd - £87,500

4th - £85,000

5th - £82,500

6th - £80,000

7th - £77,500

8th - £75,000

9th - £72,500

10th - £70,000

League 2

1st - £67,500

2nd - £65,000

3rd - £62,500

4th - £60,000

5th - £57,500

6th - £55,000

7th - £52,500

8th - £50,000

9th - £47,500

10th - £45,000