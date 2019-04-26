Simunovic happy to give up no 5 in Billy McNeill tribute

Celtic defender believes retiring the Lisbon Lion's shirt number would be fitting.

Jozo Simunovic: In possession of the number 5 shirt. SNS Group

Jozo Simunovic wants Celtic to give Billy McNeill an "amazing goodbye" at the Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Hoops manager Neil Lennon said the champions were a club "in mourning" after the death this week of McNeill, who captained the famous 'Lisbon Lions' side that won the European Cup in 1967 and who also went on to manage the club.

Lennon was in tune with the idea that the Parkhead club should retire the number 5 jersey in tribute to McNeill, who died at the age of 79.

Ahead of the visit of Killie, Simunovic, current owner of the number five shirt at Celtic, admitted that he would be happy enough to go along with that idea and offered his own praise for McNeill.

The 24-year-old Croatian defender said: "My first impression was I was very sad because Celtic lost a guy who was a massive part of the club's history, an amazing player and an amazing guy.

"To wear his number is a big pleasure and I am very thankful for that.

"I always remembered the guy who won the trophy in 1967. It is always nice to see the statue of him at the stadium, to see that he wears number 5.

"That makes me happy. It is a massive loss for us but we need to keep going.

"We are going to honour him before the game and give him an amazing goodbye from us as he was an amazing guy for the club."

