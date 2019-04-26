McNulty sure boss Heckingbottom is destined for the top

On-loan striker rates Hibernian head coach as one of the best he's worked with.

Training: Marc Nulty is impressed by head coach Paul Heckingbottom SNS Group

Paul Heckingbottom is destined to return to the top of management, according to Hibernian striker Marc McNulty.

The 26-year-old said Heckingbottom is one of the best coaches he has ever worked with as he gave an insight into the regime that has seen Hibs go nine games unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership.

The on-loan Reading forward said: "For me he's got to be right up there. He is definitely one of the best, if not the best [I've worked with].

"He has got a bit of everything - he is hands on and he's got a great assistant manager [Robbie Stockdale] as well.

"He is good with the boys, approachable and full of knowledge.

"You learn something new every other day and it is a great place to come and work."

The Edinburgh-born player has been a hit down south since leaving Livingston in 2014, carving out roles at Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Bradford City, before his goal-laden season at Coventry City led to a £1m move to Reading in the summer.

But McNulty hit a roadblock in his career after failing to establish himself at the Madejski Stadium and was told he was free to leave.

Since joining Hibs on loan he's won his first Scotland caps and feels rejuvenated in the capital.

Heckingbottom is similarly rehabilitating his reputation with the Easter Road Road club, after earning plaudits in charge of Barnsley he was sacked after less than a year in charge of English giants Leeds United.

Asked if he saw parallels between their playing and coaching careers, McNulty said: "Very rarely in football will you see a player or a manager who just [stays on an upward trajectory].

"You need to be wise that there is always going to be a dip somewhere along the road and it is all about staying positive when that dip happens.

"For me that was the case but I knew there was going to be a manager out there who would trust me and play me.

"And I'm sure the gaffer was always confident that that was just a little blip on his path and I am sure he will get back to the top."

Meanwhile McNulty admitted he is in the dark over his future, with three years left of his existing Reading contract.

He said: "I will need to have a conversation with the manager and the board down there.

"I'm desperate. I'm laughing now, but I probably know as much as you.

"Once they are mathematically safe, we'll have those conversations."