No ban for Scott Brown after Old Firm celebrations
The Celtic skipper will not face any action over his celebrations following a 2-1 win.
Celtic captain Scott Brown won't face any action over his celebrations following Celtic's 2-1 win over Rangers in March.
Brown had been cited over "not acting in the best interests of association football" over the incident that came after a heated derby match at Celtic Park on March 31.
But the 33-year-old found out at a hearing on Friday that he has escaped a potential two-match-ban.
He will now be free to help the Hoops get their eighth consecutive league title over the line in their next two games against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.
The Scottish Premiership leaders only need a maximum of four points from their last four games to clinch the title.
However if they beat Kilmarnock at home on Saturday then they will be crowned champions if Rangers fail to beat Aberdeen on Sunday.
Friday's hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday, May 2, but was brought forward after a request from Celtic.
That meant that regardless of the outcome, Brown would be available for the final Old Firm clash of the season against Rangers on May 12.
