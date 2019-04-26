Ross County clinch Championship title with 4-0 win

The Highlands club will make a return to the Scottish Premiership for next season.

Champions: Stewart celebrates opening goal. SNS

Ross County have clinched the Championship title with a 4-0 win over Queen of the South.

The Highlands club will now return to the Scottish Premiership as Championship champions after the win at the Global Energy Stadium on Friday night.

Ross Stewart got the party started after putting the Staggies ahead with a 29th minute opener that gave County the lead going into half time.

Then after the break Brian Graham doubled their lead on the 51st minute before Josh Mullin secured the three points, and title, with another just three minutes later.

Graham then put the icing on the cake for Stuart Kettlewell's men with his second and County's fourth goal ten minutes from the end to send the home fans into celebration mode.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.