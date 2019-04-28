Heckingbottom frustrated Hibs took foot off gas after goal

Hearts fought back to claim a point with an Uche Ikpeazu goal in the Edinburgh derby

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom said his players need to be more ruthless when in control after seeing them let the lead slip to draw 1-1 with Hearts.

The home side missed the opportunity to go in front when Marc McNulty missed a penalty but then went ahead through a Christophe Berra own goal. But Hearts took a share of the spoils when Uche Ikpeazu slotted home with six minutes to go.

That led to frustration for Heckingbottom, who felt his side should have had three points after creating the better chances.

"The game wasn't as entertaining as the last one," he said. "There were spells of really good quality and spells that were really sloppy where there was no tempo to the game.

"We spoke after the game there about one thing in particular that we really need to get better at but sometimes you don't get what you deserve.

"I think today was one of them.

"You can't begrudge it because if you're not clinical, if there's only one goal in it then it doesn't matter who you're playing they are going to be dangerous and get chances. You're playing a dicey game if you're looking to hold on to a one-goal lead."

The manager shrugged off the penalty miss, saying there were other opportunities but was particularly unhappy with a change in his team's attitude after they took the lead.

"We never have an excuse because we need to take our chances," he said. "We've had games where we've been really clinical and games where we made it difficult for ourselves missing chances.

"I think today was one of them. Second half today was really, really good and if you watch the game back, literally when we score there's a mentality shift which is not what we want. We need to keep going and keep being positive.

"We allowed them to get a little momentum. Regardless of us getting opportunities on the break and the final ball wasn't great. That was us all game to be honest. We've played a lot better than that before but we've also played a lot worse and won."

Hearts boss Craig Levein hailed Ikpeazu for his contribution after the striker had given away a penalty earlier in the match. He said: "I think he gets a fair degree of criticism because he is different. The way he plays is different from a lot of players.

"He is quite a strong character and he just keeps going. He has got belief in himself, which is really important. He thrives on scoring. He feels that's the thing he is always going to be judged on.

"I don't see it quite as simply as that, but it's good for him to get eight goals after missing a long period of the season through injury."

Levein also revealed that he had a word with John Souttar at the break after an uncharacteristically sloppy first half.

"I asked him at half-time if he had John Souttar's number," he said. "All credit to him, he came out in the second half and did the basics properly. He was really, really good in the second half.

"For me, that's one thing that younger players need to experience to learn.

"Sometimes you don't feel great when you're on the field in big matches and it's easy to succumb to the thought you are feeling ill or tired and that things are happening to you that you have no control over.

"He started the game poorly, things got worse for him, but he pulled himself together at half-time and got back to doing the things he does well. It's another lesson for John and he coped admirably."