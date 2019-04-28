Gerrard: Rangers need three things to continue progress

The manager was pleased with his side's win over Aberdeen but says more is needed.

Steven Gerrard believes there are three key areas where Rangers need to make improvements if the team is to continue to progress after his first season in charge.

The Ibrox manager was speaking after his team won 2-0 over Aberdeen, with James Tavernier scoring twice from the penalty spot to ensure three points.

That victory secured a second place finish in the Premiership but with Celtic set to clinch the league title once again, Gerrard says progress has to continue for the team to challenge at the top.

"It's not enough," he said. "It's progress and as I said in the media in the last couple of weeks, I know the club is moving forward in certain areas and we're improving and looking stronger but there's still a lot of work to do.

"We need more quality to help the 11 and help the squad. We need to improve our discipline. And we need to improve our injury record.

"If we make those three things happen then I'm confident we can be a bit more competitive next year."

Reflecting on the win over the Dons, who have finished second in the last five seasons, Gerrard said his side had impressed against opponents who have proven to be hard to beat this season.

"Aberdeen are an organised team, they're well-drilled and they make it difficult for you," he said.

"We've been guilty at times against Aberdeen of getting frustrated, going off-plan and going off all the hard work we've done in training.

"Today the lads have been patient, they stayed with it, they believed in it. They deserve the credit for carrying it out.

"We played so well in open play I'm surprised it took two penalties to win the game. but their keeper has been magnificent today.

"The second penalty is a bit soft but the first one is a penalty because he stands on his foot."

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes felt his side gave a good account of themselves but was dismayed by the penalty decisions against his side. He felt young midfielder Lewis Ferguson was unfortunate to concede the first spot kick after colliding with Nikola Katic but was was critical of the Rangers defender for going down for the second, which saw Andrew Considine sent off for a second yellow card.

"The second penalty kick, I can't even... words fail me," McInnes said. "It's a terrible decision and it has a huge impact on the end result.

"Rangers were good in spells and you can see they are a good side and have a bit of confidence but I felt for a lot of the game we were fine and still looking to try and pick and choose our moments.

"The second goal kills the game with us going down to ten men. I thought the reaction from the Rangers player was bad enough but for the referee to have been kidded by that and give the penalty is really disappointing because from then on in you would be as well putting the lights out."