Jim Craig's tribute to Lisbon goal hero Stevie Chalmers

Chalmers made history by scoring Celtic's winning goal in the European Cup final.

Chalmers, left, with Bobby Lennox and Jim Craig, right.
Chalmers, left, with Bobby Lennox and Jim Craig, right. SNS

Lisbon Lion Jim Craig has paid tribute to his teammate and friend Stevie Chalmers after the former Celtic striker died at the age of 83.

Chalmers scored the winning goal as Celtic defeated Inter Milan 2-1 to win the European Cup in 1967, putting the team in the history books as the first British side to win the trophy.

Craig spoke of his sadness at Chalmers' death, which comes just days after the passing of Lisbon Lions captain Billy McNeill.

"We had known, of course, about Stevie's illness and it's a dreadful disease," he told STV. "But it still comes as a shock to lose another member of the team, particularly in the week that Billy passed away."

The former defender said Chalmers had been an exceptional striker whose workrate and willingness to help the team was equal to his skill at finding the net.

Former Celtic players have paid tribute to Chalmers.
Former Celtic players have paid tribute to Chalmers. SNS Group

"He was a very, very enthusiastic player, which is a great thing for a defender first of all because an enthusiastic player makes himself available to receive the ball," Craig said.

"That's what you're always looking for from the back, an out ball, and Stevie was always there, waiting to take it.

"He put himself about a bit and worked really hard for the team. He never stopped and he harried the opponent. If you were a centre-back for the opposition playing against Stevie Chalmers then you would never get a minute's peace.

"He was excellent at scoring goals. His record at Celtic is very, very good. He was just a valuable teammate.

"Of course he got the goal that changed football history, in some ways. Up until we won the European Cup, that trophy had been won by the Latin teams from Italy, Spain and Portugal."

Chalmers' goal in Lisbon is part of Scottish football history and Craig explained that it had come from the training ground but put the goalscorer in a special place in the minds of supporters.

The Lisbon Lions lift the 1967 European Cup.
The Lisbon Lions lift the 1967 European Cup. SNS

"It was something we rehearsed in training an awful lot," he said. "You would come forward to the half-way line, you would pass it to one of the coaches who was 20 or 30 yards from goal and you would race forward for him to pass the ball back into your path and you would get the ball across goal for the strikers to knock it into the net.

"What happened was just absolutely perfect, on the day. The ball came in from the wing and Stevie was in the ideal position, making sure he wasn't marked, in front of his opponent and positioned to receive the pass and just slide it very delicately into the corner.

"It was something from training and I think the boss would have been delighted to see the ball arrive like we rehearsed.

"It stamped Stevie's name in the Celtic consciousness. He could have lived off that from then on.

"As a Celtic goal, I don't think it'll ever be topped.

"The way money plays a major part in European football these days you can't see Celtic putting together a team to compete in a Champions League final. Stevie will always be the guy who scored the winning goal in the European Cup final."

Craig said that he will remember the man as well as the player, saying that the forward had been a close companion through a golden era at the club.

"He was a very quiet lad," he said. "A good golfer and good company.

"When I arrived at Celtic Park first of all he was very kind to me. I was a part-timer, I was a university student.

"I came from Govan and Stevie was from Springburn so the two of us were Glaswegians and the only other two were Bertie Auld and Ronnie Simpson. Stevie and I always stuck together on trips. He was very kind to me and I'll always be very grateful to him for that.

"I would like to pay tribute to Sadie, Stevie's wife, and the family who have been real supporters of their father and husband during his illness and my thoughts are with them at this time."

Tributes paid to Chalmers

Figures from across the football world have expressed their sadness at Chalmers' death, with former Celtic players acknowledging his place in the club's history.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "This is a particularly devastating time for the Celtic family, with the passing of Stevie Chalmers coming so soon after his friend and former team-mate, Billy McNeill.

"My condolences also go to the Lisbon Lions, already mourning the loss of their captain, and now grieving the death of another one of their own.

"Stevie Chalmers was a Celtic legend, and one of the greatest goalscorers this club has ever seen. Indeed, only three other legends in Jimmy McGrory, Henrik Larsson and Stevie's close friend, Bobby Lennox, have scored more goals.

"However, there is only one man who is able to lay claim to having scored the most important goal in Celtic's 131-year history, and that man is Stevie Chalmers."

Frank McAvennie tweeted: "Just heard another giant of @CelticFC Stevie Chalmers who scored winning goal against Inter Milan in 67 has passed away this morning with same illness as my old gaffer Billy McNeill, my thoughts and prayers are for his family and friends RIP Lion."

Moussa Dembele said: "This is definitely a sad week for the hoops another Legend Stevie Chalmers. My condolences to his family and friends #RIPLegend".

The Scottish FA also paid tribute to a player who scored three times in only five internationals, saying: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former @ScotlandNT and @CelticFC player Stevie Chalmers."

Inter Milan, who were sunk by Chalmers' goal in Lisbon, offered their condolences, saying "Our deepest sympathies are with the friends and family of Stevie Chalmers, a @CelticFC legend who scored the Lisbon Lions' winner in the 1967 European Cup final."

