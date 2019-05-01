Rangers confirm signing of Motherwell star Jake Hastie

The 20-year old will move to Steven Gerrard's side at the end of the season.

Hastie will be a Rangers player next season. SNS Group

Rangers have signed Motherwell's Jake Hastie on a pre-contract agreement.

The Motherwell attacker, who is out of contract in the summer, has agreed a four-year deal with the Ibrox club.

The 20-year old, who had loan spells at Airdrieonians and Alloa, also attracted interest from English Championship clubs but he'll join Rangers this summer.

Earlier on Wednesday, he was named on the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: "We're delighted to be able to add Jake to the squad next season.

"He is a talented young player who has performed well for Motherwell in the second half of this season.

"We are always looking to add individuals to our group of players who will improve us and Jake will undoubtedly do that."

Motherwell will be due training compensation, having brought the player through the Lanarkshire club's youth system.

Hastie made his first team debut against Celtic in 2016 but had to wait until this year to become a regular fixture in the Fir Park side.

He has made 14 Premiership appearances since the turn of the year and scored seven goals. His performances during February saw him pick up the league's Player of the Month award.