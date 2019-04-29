Daryl Horgan still believes Hibs can reach Europa League

The winger says a strong finish to the Premiership could yet see them reach fourth place.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6031090623001-daryl-horgan.jpg" />

Daryl Horgan still believes Hibernian can qualify for Europe despite drawing with Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

Christophe Berra's own goal put Hibs ahead at Easter Road but an Uche Ikpeazu equaliser meant the hosts had to settle for a point in a fiercely contested match.

The result kept Hibs in fifth place but they trail Kilmarnock by four points as they aim to climb into fourth and take a Europa League spot.

Horgan admitted that conceding to their city rivals had been a blow but said that it wasn't the end for their ambition of sealing continental football next season.

"It's not ideal," he said. "It was a big opportunity to pick up three points so it is two points dropped for us.

"Thankfully we still have to play Killie and Aberdeen and obviously we've to go to Ibrox next week so there's still nine points to play for.

"The aim will be to try and pick up nine points. It's not going to be easy. Every game when you're in the top six is a battle and for everyone it's not easy to pick up the three points. The aim is to do that in every single game we can.

"If we pick up nine points I would be quite confident we would be in fourth place. Obviously playing Killie and Aberdeen and taking the points off them, but it's not going to be easy."

The winger's confidence comes from the side's strong showing since the arrival of manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"When the manager came in we were sitting eighth and probably thinking more along the lines of relegation than Europe," he said.

"So to be in a position where it may not be in our hands but is still a strong possibility is unbelievable.

"Since the manager's come in we've gone ten games unbeaten in the league. That's a big plus for us as well and we'll just have to go out and play as we have been playing to get three points every game."