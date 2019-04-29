  • STV
Irish defender Jake Carroll set for Motherwell move

STV

The 27-year-old left-back will move to the club in June after his contract with Cambridge expires.

Motherwell: Encouraging competition on defence.
Motherwell have secured the services of former Partick Thistle defender Jake Carroll for the next two seasons.

The Irish left-back will join the club from Cambridge United in June, when his current contract expires.

Manager Stephen Robinson said the 27-year-old had "great attributes" that would "bring a lot" to the squad.

"He's quick and he's a strong defender," he said. "But he will come here and have to earn the right to play, as we've got competition in his position.

"We're making a lot of early progress in getting players signed, with Jake joining Declan Gallagher and Liam Polworth in committing early.

"We're continuing to push to get our business done early, both with players we've offered contracts to and with others we have identified."

Carroll started his professional career with St Patrick's Athletic in 2011, spending two seasons with the League of Ireland and picking up experience in UEFA Europa League qualifying games against Karpaty Lviv and Hannover 96.

A move to Huddersfield Town followed, where he also spent time out on loan at Bury and briefly in the Scottish Premiership with Partick Thistle, making 13 appearances.

He then moved on to League Two side Hartlepool United before switching to Cambridge United in January 2017.

"I'm looking forward to getting started in the summer with the club," Carroll said.

"I know there's a lot of competition for places, but I'm coming to be part of the squad and looking to establish myself."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.