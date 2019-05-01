Celtic and Rangers stars on PFA Player of the Year shortlist

The four players in the running for the top prize have been confirmed.

The shortlist was chosen by professional players. SNS Group

PFA Scotland have announced the shortlist for this year's Premiership Player of the Year award, with two players from Celtic and two from Rangers in for the prize.

Celtic's Callum McGregor and James Forrest have been recognised for their performances over the season, along with Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

The prize is voted for by players in the top flight.

The winner will be announced at a dinner on May 5.

Morelos and Kent have been key players in Steven Gerrard's side as they have secured second place in the league this season. Colombian forward Morelos has scored 17 goals in the league this season and is on course to top the scoring charts. Kent has impressed while on loan from Liverpool, scoring six times in the league and setting up four.

McGregor has continued his rise to become one of the major players in a Celtic team closing in on its eight consecutive league title. Forrest has found the net eleven times in the Premiership and has nine assists.

The shortlist for the Young Player of the Year award was also announced.

Kent will also be nominated for young player of the year alongside Aberdeen's Ferguson and Motherwell duo Hastie and Turnbull.