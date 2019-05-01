Joe Lewis signs new five-year contract at Aberdeen

Dons manager Derek McInnes delighted to secure future of 31-year-old goalkeeper.

Joe Lewis: Signed new contract at Aberdeen. SNS

Aberdeen goalkeeper has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club for another five years.

The number one, who has been at Pittodrie since 2016, will now remain at the Dons until 2024.

Lewis has helped Derek McInnes's men to two consecutive second-place finishes in his first two seasons since signing from Cardiff City on a free transfer.

The English 31-year-old has made 139 appearances, earning 53 clean sheets.

This season he has played 47 times and kept the ball out of the net in 16 of those games.

Manager Derek McInnes said: "This is a really significant signing for the club.

"The length of the contract illustrates what we think of Joe and that we want him to be part of this club going forward. It also demonstrates how happy he is at AFC, which is great to see.

"It's a real boost for us at a time when we are going to lose a number of key players this summer and it's great to see a player of Joe's calibre show that level of commitment to the club."

Aberdeen currently sit in third place in the Premiership and with three games remaining they are three points ahead of Kilmarnock in fourth and 11 behind Rangers in second.

On Saturday they will host on league leaders Celtic in what could be a potential title-clincher for the Hoops if they avoid defeat.