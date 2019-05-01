  • STV
On-loan Ranger Ryan Kent open to second season at Ibrox

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Liverpool winger says it is possible that he could remain at Rangers for next season.

On-loan Rangers star Ryan Kent has revealed that he could return to the Ibrox club for next season.

The Liverpool winger, who has been nominated for both player and young player of the year for his debut season in Scotland, is due to return to Anfield this summer.

But, with Jurgen Klopp's star attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane unlikely to be budged from the Reds' starting line-up, Kent knows he future lies elsewhere.

Steven Gerrard has already admitted he is desperate to keep the 22-year-old in Glasgow, but confessed the final say lies with Kent and his parent club.

Having spent the last four years out on loan at a variety of clubs, Kent says it is time he now starts to think about putting down solid roots.

And he admits a second year at Ibrox, whether it be another season long loan from Liverpool or a permanent switch, could be on the cards.

He said: "It's something that we've spoken about and it's something we're still speaking about. Yeah, it's a possibility.

"I don't really know where my future sees me yet. I came into this season saying this would be my last loan spell. Whether that's the case I don't know yet.

"Would I consider another loan at Rangers? That's something I would consider."

But it seems clear the one jersey he will not be wearing next year is the red of Liverpool.

When it was put to him that he might still have ambitions of starring in front of the Kop, Kent replied with a terse "no" before adding: "I just want to play football, to find my happiness and I want to remain happy, which means playing football at the highest level possible."

His future may well end up away from Ibrox, but he certainly does not regret joining the Gerrard revolution last summer.

Kent previously enjoyed productive stints at Coventry and Barnsley, but his career stalled last season after being farmed out to German outfit Freiburg and then Bristol City in the Championship.

However, he has rediscovered his best form since linking up with his old Anfield mentor at Ibrox, scoring six goals for Gerrard's side, including a stunning equaliser in March's Old Firm defeat at Celtic Park.

He said: "It's a great feeling to be nominated for two awards.

"It's been quite a tough season, a long season, but to be nominated for these awards is an achievement in itself so I'm happy.

"I was optimistic coming up here. I was hoping to get good things out of this season and on a personal level it's been a good year.

"It most definitely justifies my decision to come up here.

"A lot of thought had to go into my decision ahead of this season on the back of quite a disappointing year last year.

"I didn't get enough game time and it was quite frustrating.

"I had to choose the correct club to go to this time. Knowing one of my old Liverpool coaches Mick Beale was here and then speaking with Gerrard, it was an easy decision in the end.

"This is a club with a lot of ambition, probably the first I've been too that's had a really good chance of winning trophies, so that aspect was good.

"Does that possibility improve the chances of me coming back next year? Possibly."

